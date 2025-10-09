The unlikely heroes of The Mighty Nein are here in living color as the first trailer for the Critical Role animated series arrives

Critical Role is one of the shows that defined the actual play tabletop RPG podcast, and now the beloved D&D campaign is returning to animation in an Amazon Prime series that takes its name from the second season of the podcast's core adventuring group The Mighty Nein. Now, the first trailer for the show is here.

Check it out:

The Mighty Nein - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As you can see in the trailer, the ragtag group of unlikely heroes will have to level up as they try to stop the power of an artifact called "the Beacon" from being used for nefarious purposes as it falls into the hands of the series' big villain.

"They're still figuring this whole 'saving the realm' thing out," reads the official description of The Mighty Nein animated series. "The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as 'The Beacon' falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling."

Critical Role launched all the way back in 2015, spinning out of a private D&D game hosted by voice actor Matthew Mercer along with a group of seven players who are also actors, many of whom have rotated in and out across the show's many campaigns with other guest stars also making appearances.

The show has spun out into multiple projects including a previous Amazon Prime animated series titled The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the first ever Critical Role campaign, which ran for three seasons.