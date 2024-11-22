The month of November is almost over, but don't worry, there are still lots of fresh titles being added to streaming services. So why not make the most of the last few days before the festive chaos starts and enjoy this weekend’s streaming highlights? There are plenty of new movies and shows to get stuck into across the best streaming services , on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV. But to cut down on your scrolling time, we have narrowed down the best titles from each platform ready for you to start watching right now.

This weekend there are lots of titles to select, from brand new World War II movie Blitz starring Little Women star Saoirse Ronan to DC’s Watchmen: Chapter 1. Not to mention Netflix’s highly popular animated series Arcane is coming to a close, while Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions spin-off has just landed.

So, what are you waiting for? Below we've got the lowdown on the best movies and shows to watch this weekend, whether you're on the lookout for titles new on Netflix in November 2024 or just want to get the most out of your subscriptions.

New movies

Blitz (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Blitz follows a woman living in London during the Second World War who has no choice but to send her 9-year-old son to live in the English countryside for his safety. But the boy has other ideas and decides to make his way back home, sending Ronan’s protagonist on a desperate search for her child. Blitz is a touching and emotional historical film, so it is no surprise that it is helmed by Steve McQueen, the same director behind 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe. The star-studded cast also includes The Iron Claw’s Harris Dickinson, Venom 3’s Stephen Graham, and singer-songwriter Paul Weller amongst others.

Out of My Mind (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Making its premiere on Disney Plus is a courageous coming-of-age drama based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Sharon M. Draper. Starring Rosemarie DeWitt and Jennifer Aniston, Out of My Mind follows a sixth grader with cerebral palsy named Melody Brooks (Phoebe-Rae Taylor) who, despite not being given the same opportunities as her classmates, is determined to make her voice heard. Although Melody has a quick wit and a sharp mind, because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is often left behind. But when a young educator notices her untapped potential, Melody begins to shine, proving that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

Watchmen: Chapter I (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Adapted from the DC comic book series Watchmen , the 2024 movie Watchmen: Chapter I has hit streaming just in time for you to catch up before upcoming superhero movie Watchmen: Chapter II is released later this month. The first movie in the two-part animated special is set in an alternate world in 1985 where a group of outlawed and retired superheroes band together to solve the murder of their government-sponsored superhero colleague. But not all is as it seems as the case leads them into a mystery that threatens their own lives and the world itself. If you enjoyed Marvel’s X-Men ‘97, then this DC adventure directed by Young Justice’s Brandon Vietti may be for you.

Alien: Romulus (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Also making its streaming debut is this year’s best sci-fi horror movie Alien: Romulus . Helmed by Evil Dead’s Fede Alvarez, Romulus is set right after the events of Ridley Scott’s original 1979 movie and follows a group of young space colonizers who board a derelict spaceship in the search for fuel, only to come face to face with the most terrifying life-form. Starring Cailee Spaeny as orphan space settler Rain and David Jonsson as her lovable android brother Andy, Romulus knocks the franchise’s horror factor up to 100 with some of the most spine-chilling scenes we have seen in an Alien movie so far. We will never forget when we first saw that towering hybrid loom over Rain. Shivers.

New TV shows

Arcane season 2 finale (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

This weekend, one of the best TV shows on Netflix currently will come to an end with its season 2 finale. Based on the highly popular video game series League of Legends, Arcane is set between two rival cities at war. From how Act 2 left off, we can expect Arcane season 2 Act 3 to finally show that epic battle we have all been waiting for between Piltover and Zaun, one that has been brewing since the start of season 2. But that's not all, as hopefully see sisters Jinx and Vi’s, voiced by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld, feuding relationship come to a close and they find themselves on opposite ends of conflict.

Cruel Intentions (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Now, this one won’t go down as being one of the best shows on Prime Video , but if you’re in for some easy viewing this weekend then Amazon’s Cruel Intentions series might just be the answer. Adapted from the popular 1999 movie of the same name starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon, which is in turn based on a 1782 novel titled Dangerous Liaisons, the show tells the same tale of a privilege and deception. At an American college, step-siblings Caroline and Lucien try to secure their place at the top of the social ladder by corrupting the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. However, the show has already spun up some controversy as it proves to be even more scandalous than the original movie.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or the best movies on Disney Plus.