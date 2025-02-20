6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 21 - 23)

Our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend includes one of this year's Oscar nominees, highly anticipated returns, and a thrilling series finale. If these titles are not on your radar already, we're about to tell you why they should be.

New movies

Flow (Max)

One of this year's Oscars 2025 nominees is now available to watch on Max, and you shouldn't miss it. Nominated for Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature, Flow is an innovative and captivatingly beautiful film that follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Along the story, the cat teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog as they search dry land. Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, it's a visually breathtaking adventure exploring the fragility of the environment and the importance of friendship and community.

New TV shows

Reacher season 3 (Prime Video)

Jack Reacher is back and he's not pulling his punches. Season 3 of Prime Video's popular series Reacher has premiered this week, with a new storyline based on Lee Child's novel Persuader. As the synopsis read: "Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past." Alan Ritchson's hero is joined in this new adventure by an even bigger guy than him, Paulie (played by Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters), in what we can easily call the most lethal team-up in recent memory.

Zero Day (Netflix)

A thrilling political thriller starring the one and only Robert De Niro, and with the legendary Angela Bassett playing the President of United States? We are so in. Available on Netflix this weekend, Zero Day comes from the showrunner of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Eric Newman, who is well versed in keeping us at the edge of our seats. The plot follows former US President George Mullen as he is tasked by the current president to find the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that killed over 3,000 people.

(For those Dillon Panthers fans out there, the show features a Friday Night Lights reunion between Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons, and we love that.)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale (Disney Plus)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has come to an end on Disney Plus this week, as the last two episodes of the season (episodes 9 and 10) are now available to stream. The animated show has been a breath of fresh air for the MCU, with an alternate story for Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. No, this is not the Spidey we know from the movies starring Tom Holland, but a different version that explores his origin story with Norman Osborn as his mentor. There have been great moments in the season, particularly that Charlie Cox cameo as Daredevil ahead of the release of Daredevil: Born Again, and Colman Domingo's stunning voice work as Osborn. The ending arrives only a few days after the release of Captain America: Brave New World in cinemas, which makes for the perfect MCU-themed weekend.

Surface season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The first episode of Surface season 2 is now available to stream, following on the shocking cliffhanger of last season's finale. There are some changes in this new batch of episodes though, with the action moving to London. Apple TV Plus' psychological thriller follows Sophie (played by Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw) as she is forced to unravel the secrets of her past while suffering from amnesia. When a journalist unexpectedly reaches out to her about a new scandal, everything changes. The show co-stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady, with new additions for this season including Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster, and Baby Reindeer's Nina Sosanya.

A Thousand Blows (Hulu)

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight knows how to extract gold out of a real-life inspired historical thriller, and he aims to do it again with new Hulu original A Thousand Blows. Loosely based on various true stories depicting robbers, fighters, and other misfits in east London during the Victorian era, the show follows two best friends newly arrived from Jamaica who see themselves fighting for survival against veteran boxer Sugar Goodson. The cast includes Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham ,and The Crown star Erin Doherty.

