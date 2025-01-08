New trailer for Reacher season 3 sees the hero forced to face his haunted past – and square up to his new 7-foot teammate

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Alan Ritchson's retired military police officer finds himself stumbling across something he'd never thought possible in the action-packed new trailer for Reacher season 3: a guy who's bigger than him.

"You're weaker than I thought," Olivier Richters' Paulie laughs, as he and Reacher are forced to train together before a particularly dangerous mission. Reacher gets the last laugh, though, when he suddenly releases Paulie's hand during an arm wrestling contest and the 7-foot brute punches himself in the face.

Prime Video unveiled the teaser on January 8, confirming the show's February 20 release date, and teasing what to expect from the eagerly anticipated third chapter, which is based on Lee Child's novel Persuader...

"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out," reads the official synopsis. "There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

It's pretty safe to assume that Reacher will make it out alive, given that the series has already been renewed for season 4. Before that rolls around, though, the upcoming batch of episodes is set to introduce a whole bunch of fresh faces, from Sonya Cassidy's Susan Duffy, Johnny Berchtold's Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos' Guillermo Villanueva, and Sixteen Candles star Anthony Michael Hall's Zachary Beck.

Reacher season 3 premieres on February 20, with the first three episodes landing simultaneously. Subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime.