Robert De Niro is a former president on a mission to save the world in first trailer for epic new Netflix thriller series from Narcos showrunner

The first trailer for Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro, has arrived - and it looks like an epic political thriller.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, De Niro plays former U.S. President George Mullen who is tasked by the current U.S. president (Angela Bassett) with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that killed over 3,000 people.

It's far from easy, especially given that the public seems to view him as an enemy - not to mention the fact that another attack could happen at any given moment. "If the public finds out how deep this really is," Bassett says, "I don't think we really survive that."

Per the official synopsis, "As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear."

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The series is co-created and co-written by Eric Newman, who served as the showrunner of the Netflix series Narcos and its spin-off Narcos: Mexico. The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Matthew Modine, Clark Gregg, and Gaby Hoffman. Zero Day also marks De Niro's second-ever television role as a series regular, with the first being the Argentine limited series Nada, which aired exclusively on Disney Plus.

All six episodes of Zero Day are set to hit Netflix on February 20. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.