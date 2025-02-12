Marvel fans are even more excited for Daredevil: Born Again following Charlie Cox's cameo in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Daredevil is back! Charlie Cox is making a cameo in the most recent episode of Disney Plus’ new animated Spider-Man, and it has only made Marvel fans even more excited for Daredevil: Born Again.

The hero is shows up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 6 titled ‘Duel With the Devil’ but the footage of the two heroes meeting was shared early on Twitter by ScreenRant. The footage shows Spidey facing off with The Man Without Fear on a rooftop. As the two begin to fight, it is obvious Parker has met his match as Daredevil bests him, all the while, Murdock is trying to warn Spider-Man about Norman Osborn. Check out the video below.

Though fans knew the cameo was coming, seeing Cox back as Daredevil, albeit in animation form, has only made Marvel fans that more pumped for the upcoming Daredevil series. "Hearing that daredevil theme again got me goosebumps!," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Charlie Cox absolutely KILLED it."

A lot of viewers have been pointing out how the two heroes make the most unlikely but entertaining pairing. "Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil and hearing that ICONIC theme as he's fighting against Peter was beautiful—loved how their personalities clashed," said one viewer.

Although it's not certain if Daredevil will appear in the Spidey show again, fans don't have long to wait to see him in the flesh as Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in a matter of weeks. Welcoming back Cox as blind lawyer Matt Murdock by day and vigilante Daredevil by night, Born Again follows the hero’s battle with crime on the mean streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

The cast also includes Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, and more.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man airs weekly on Disney Plus - check out our Friendly Neighborhood release schedule for exact timings.