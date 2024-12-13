As we edge closer to the festive period, it may be growing bitterly cold outside, but that's all the more reason to stay in and enjoy our weekly streaming list this weekend. There are plenty of new movies and shows to binge across the best streaming services , on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV. But to make it a little easier for you, we have narrowed down the best titles from each platform ready for you to start watching right now.

This weekend there is so much to choose from, including brand new animated TV shows Secret Level and Dream Productions, as well as the season finale of Apple TV Plus’ You Would Do It Too. Plus, if you’re looking to get into the festive spirit then we have some brand new Christmas movies too, including a heart-racing thriller starring Taron Egerton.

So, what are you waiting for? Below we've everything you need to know about the best movies and shows you should watch this weekend, whether you're on the lookout for titles the best shows to binge, or just want to get the most out of your subscriptions.

New movies

Carry-On (Netflix)

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Starting off this mid-December list strong, we have a brand new Christmas movie from Netflix, but with a twist. If you’re a fan of tense Christmas action movies like Die Hard, then you’re in for a treat with Carry-On. But be warned, this one might make you want to stay home for the holidays. The movie follows Kingsman and Rocketman actor Taron Egerton as a young TSA agent who must work against the clock to outsmart a mysterious man who wants him to sneak a suspicious package onto a Christmas Eve flight. The cast of what could be one of Netflix’s best Christmas movies also boasts Sofia Carson, The Penguin’s Theo Rossi, Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris, and Jason Bateman as the mysterious passenger.

A Sudden Case of Christmas (Hulu)

A Sudden Case Of Christmas - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Next up we have yet another Christmas movie, but this one veers a little more on the traditional side. Starring Danny DeVito, who is no stranger to festive movies having starred in Deck the Halls and Batman Returns, A Sudden Case of Christmas centers around a little girl whose parents are on the brink of divorce whilst on vacation in Italy. In a bid to keep her family together, the girl asks to celebrate one last Christmas together… in August. If you can’t help but binge Hallmark movies around the holidays, then this one should make it onto your list – and after that, see our list of the best Christmas movies .

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Max)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Now, this one did land on Max last week, but we just had to include it in our list. Whether you’re a Superman fan or not, this touching and emotional documentary about Superman star Christopher Reeve and the obstacles he faced during his life will pull on anyone's heartstrings. Following Reeve’s rise to stardom in the ‘70s and a life-changing horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed in 1995, the film showcases how Reeve dedicated the rest of his life to searching for a cure for spinal cord injuries. The documentary is told through old tape recordings and archives as well as interviews with those closest to Reeve.



For more, check out our Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story review , or read interviews with the filmmakers on telling Reeve’s story , and Reeve’s children on James Gunn’s Superman .

New TV shows

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Secret Level - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see your favorite video games and board games be turned into an adventure show? Well, Prime Video’s Secret Level does just that. With each episode based on a different game from Pac-Man to Warhammer, the series uses extensive lore to tell new and exciting stories in the worlds of your favorite games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, the anthology series consists of 15 episodes starting with the first 8 dropping this week exploring the likes of Dungeons and Dragons and Armored Core – which just so happens to star Keanu Reeves.

For more, check out our Secret Level review , or have a read of our interviews with the show’s producer and creators on the Pac-Man episode , the Warhammer episode , the Armored Core episode , and the Concord episode .

Dream Productions (Disney Plus)

Dream Productions | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Disney Pixar ’s Inside Out 2 may have smashed box office records this year , but what goes on in Riley’s head is heading to the small screen this week with Dream Productions. Set right between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, the miniseries is all about where Riley’s dreams are made. Just like making a movie, every night director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) and her team try to make Riley’s dreams more age-appropriate and exciting as she grows up, all the while Riley's core Emotions help her navigate the daytime. Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, the mockumentary-style series is a must-see for adults and children alike.

To get yourself prepared for what to expect with Dream Productions, check out our Inside Out review and Inside Out 2 review .

You Would Do It Too season finale (Apple TV Plus)

You Would Do It Too (Tú También Lo Harías) — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you haven't already been watching one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus right now, the tense Spanish thriller You Would Do It Too, then this is the perfect time to start beginning as the season finale is here. Taking place after an armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona leaves three robbers dead, the show follows two detectives and former lovers as they try to get to the bottom of the case. But with inconsistent witness timelines, people bending the truth, and the clock ticking, the detectives soon learn just how far people will go to protect their version of reality. However, in a shocking twist, the finale sees Detective Garza finally get a grip on what really happened, and let's just say, he takes matters into his own hands.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or the best movies on Disney Plus.