6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (August 29 - 31)

Summer is sadly coming to an end, so here are the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend that will help you soften the blow. From an action-packed returning series to a highly anticipated comedy-mystery flick with an all-star cast, in this list we gather the most exciting titles that have landed on the best streaming services this week.

After eight months, 2025 has delivered some incredible TV highlights like Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence and Severance season 2, as well as fan-favorite movies like Sinners and James Gunn's Superman. But there is still much more to enjoy this year, as there are plenty of upcoming movies arriving on streaming and some of the best shows that should be on your radar right now.

Below, we've selected 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu. In our weekly list, we've included something for everyone, from a new Peacemaker season 2 episode to Apple TV Plus' new reality series KPopped. Take your pick!

New TV shows

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime Video)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Prime Video

If you enjoyed Chris Pratt's action series The Terminal List back in 2022, we have good news for you – Prime Video just released a prequel series tracing the origin story of Ben, the character played by Taylor Kitsch. While season 2 of the original show is in the works, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf offers fans an opportunity to learn more about one of its most fascinating characters.

The Friday Night Lights actor reprises his role as Ben "throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations", according to the official synopsis. "The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it," continues the logline. Chris Pratt is set to reprise his role as James Reece, but as a supporting actor this time.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is available to stream on Amazon Prime from August 27. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

After debuting last week, Peacemaker season 2 continues with an exciting second episode, now available to watch on streaming. The show is now officially part of the DCU after the character briefly appeared in Superman. Peacemaker is fully existing in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new universe now, which has led to rewriting some old DCEU moments.

John Cena reprises the lead role alongside a returning cast including Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. The new season sees Rick Flag Sr. (played by Superman's Frank Grillo) seeking revenge for the death of his son, who, if you remember, was killed by Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. Upon its return this summer, Peacemaker season 2 landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it a "standout in superhero television" and "blood-spattering, bone-crunching fun".

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 is available to stream on Max from August 28. For more, read our Peacemaker season 2 review, and check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

KPopped (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Whether you are a K-pop fan or a newcomer, Apple TV Plus' new show might become your next obsession. On the back of Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters' success both on streaming and on the big screen, KPopped arrives this week to bring together K-Pop, J-Pop and Western stars on the same stage.

K-pop legend Psy and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to be the main names in the line-up, which will also feature Patti LaBelle, Mel B and Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls, Vanilla Ice, Kesha, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max and Boyz II Men, along with K-pop artists Ateez, Billlie, Itzy, Kep1er, STAYC, Kiss of Life and Blackswan.

KPOPPED is available to stream on Apple TV Plus from August 29. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Netflix

A perfect mix of Knives Out and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Netflix's new movie The Thursday Murder Club should be on the top of your watchlist this week. Helmed by Harry Potter director Chris Columbus, this British comedy-crime flick has a great cast and a fascinating mystery at its centre.

Based on Richard Osman's hit novel of the same name, the plot follows a group of pensioners living at a luxury retirement home who team up to solve the murder of a property developer. The quartet consists of ex-spy Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), retired psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), former union activist Ron (Pierce Brosnan), and retired nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie).

The Thursday Murder Club is available to stream on Netflix from August 28. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Sisu (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you're looking for something brutal and unhinged to watch this weekend, let us introduce you to Sisu. This 2022 Finish film has quickly become a modern cult classic thanks to its preposterously violent action and satisfying Nazi-hunting plot.

The story follows Aatami Korpi (played by Jorma Tommila), a prospector in Lapland who strikes gold, only to be intercepted by a platoon of Waffen-SS who try to rob him. Unluckily for them, Korpi is actually a legendary Finnish Army commando, and he is ready to fight for what's his. If you are left hungry for more, don't worry – a sequel titled Sisu: Road to Revenge is coming later this year.

Sisu is available to stream on Hulu from August 29. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Thunderbolts* (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

This superhero adventure may have stalled at the box office, but it's one of Marvel's strongest recent efforts. Now available to stream on Disney Plus, Thunderbolts* (and yes, that asterisk is important) brings together a squad of MCU bit-players led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes to save themselves and – more pressingly – the world. These are very consciously not the big Marvel characters, with most of them not even really being heroes at all. Still, they’re the scrappy team the world needs right now.

More than most MCU movies, Thunderbolts* leans into its characters' neuroses. Everyone here is struggling – especially Lewis Pullman’s mysterious Bob, who may prove to be key to the whole thing. By focusing in on this gang of misfits, the film reminds us just why we all fell in love with this universe in the first place.

Find out what we made of the movie in our Thunderbolts* review.

