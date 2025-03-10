The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere

News
By
published

This is your sign to finally catch up on season 1

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The first three episodes of Andor season 1 are now available to stream for free on the Disney Plus YouTube channel.

With Andor season 2 premiering next month, it's the perfect opportunity to get up to date with the show (or rewatch if you need to refresh your memory). There are 12 episodes in total in the first season, so you can get through a quarter of the series so far without spending a penny.

A prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, the series is set five years earlier, during the formation of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire. Diego Luna reprises his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor, and he's joined by a cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and Genevieve O’Reilly.

The new season will cover a four-year period and take us all the way up to the opening of Rogue One, and series lead Luna thinks viewers will see the movie in a different way once they've gotten to the end of the show.

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there," he said last year, referring to Alan Tudyk’s reprogrammed Imperial droid. "It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

Andor season 2 arrives on Disney Plus on April 22 with a triple-episode premiere. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Andor season 2
First Andor season 2 trailer reveals major Star Wars Rogue One returns and announces a strange release schedule
Andor
Andor season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more news
Andor season 2
Andor season 2's trailer has reminded Star Wars fans exactly where the show is heading: "We're going to be losing a lot of people this season"
Diego Luna in Andor
It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2
Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show currently in the works
Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Zach Cherry as Dylan, John Turturro as Irving, and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance
With just over a week until Severance season 2 premieres, you can now catch up on season 1 for free
Latest in Star Wars TV Shows
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Diego Luna in Andor
It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Star Wars fans are convinced a Rebels planet shows up in the Andor season 2 trailer
Andor season 2
Andor season 2's trailer has reminded Star Wars fans exactly where the show is heading: "We're going to be losing a lot of people this season"
Andor season 2
First Andor season 2 trailer reveals major Star Wars Rogue One returns and announces a strange release schedule
The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Win The Mandalorian on 4K
Latest in News
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
More about star wars tv shows
Diego Luna in Andor

It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2

Star Wars fans are convinced a Rebels planet shows up in the Andor season 2 trailer
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World

Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
See more latest
Most Popular
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Richie in You season 5
You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria