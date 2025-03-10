The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere

The first three episodes of Andor season 1 are now available to stream for free on the Disney Plus YouTube channel.

With Andor season 2 premiering next month, it's the perfect opportunity to get up to date with the show (or rewatch if you need to refresh your memory). There are 12 episodes in total in the first season, so you can get through a quarter of the series so far without spending a penny.

A prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, the series is set five years earlier, during the formation of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire. Diego Luna reprises his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor, and he's joined by a cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and Genevieve O’Reilly.

The new season will cover a four-year period and take us all the way up to the opening of Rogue One, and series lead Luna thinks viewers will see the movie in a different way once they've gotten to the end of the show.

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there," he said last year, referring to Alan Tudyk’s reprogrammed Imperial droid. "It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

Andor season 2 arrives on Disney Plus on April 22 with a triple-episode premiere. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.