The Boys creator Eric Kripke hopes to "do something" within the Star Wars franchise one day

From jokes to Jedis: The Boys creator Eric Kripke "fully intends" to make a TV show or movie set in a galaxy far, far away one day.

According to Rolling Stone, the writer-producer described himself as a "lifelong Star Wars fan" as he conducted an interview sitting in front of a replica of Han Solo's blaster. (In the past, Kripke has confessed that he based Supernatural's Sam and Dean on Solo and his pal Luke Skywalker and that the franchise was a "huge part of his DNA" growing up.)

As it stands, there has been no public announcement in regards to Kripke developing something within the Star Wars universe, but watch this space. We'll be sure to keep you posted if that changes.

For now, he's likely laser-focused on giving Prime Video series The Boys a good send-off, after it was announced that its fifth season would be its last. Season 4 is currently being rolled out weekly, as Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and co. continue their crusade against corrupt Supes and Vought International.

"I worry a lot," Kripke told the aforementioned publication, as he acknowledged existing spin-off Gen V and upcoming outings Diabolical and The Boys Mexico. "About becoming the thing that we're satirizing. Like, daily, I worry about it. I say it all the time to people on a lot of calls, like, our brand is punk rock. We deserve extra scorn if we sell out."

