In good news for shippers everywhere, The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto thinks "people can look forward to more" of the tension between Qimir and Osha
Good news, Oshamir fans
The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto has seen the Oshamir fan art – and he thinks there's more of that romantic tension to come.
Jacinto plays The Stranger, AKA Qimir, in the Star Wars show, and The Acolyte episode 6 ignited a shipping frenzy when Qimir spirited Osha away to his mysterious island and tried to lure her to the dark side. After the finale, which saw Osha agree to be Qimir's pupil and Qimir tentatively take her hand as they watched the sunset together, the tension between them seems to be in overdrive.
"In the fan art I've seen, there's a good amount that implies… something between Osha and the Stranger," Jacinto told GQ.
"That's something that people, I think, have been yearning for in this genre, or at least in this IP, and I love that people are honing in on it and encouraging it," he continued. "So I think people can look forward to more of that, possibly. If people want it, we can explore that in a subsequent season."
Osha falling to the dark side wasn't the only massive revelation of the episode, either. We also saw Grand Master Yoda in a split-second cameo, as well as a glimpse of Darth Plagueis. Senator Rayencourt was also introduced, which has spurred theories that he's secretly Darth Tenebrous, the Master of Plagueis.
We'll have to wait and see what happens next in The Acolyte, however, as the show hasn't been officially renewed for a season 2.
You can keep up to date with all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows with our guide through the link, or check out our deep dives on The Acolyte below:
