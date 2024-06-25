A major Star Wars villain from Rogue One is seemingly returning for Andor season 2

Andor season 2 has seemingly added another major returning character to its line-up as Ben Mendelsohn is rumored to return as Imperial Director Orson Krennic. We last met the villain in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as the architect of the Death Star.

Despite initial reports that he wouldn’t be appearing in Andor, a director on season 2 revealed to The Playlist that Mendelsohn was involved. Alonso Ruizpalacios told the publication that directing the Star Wars show was a treat, before adding that in particular, it was great to work with heavyweight actors like, "Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn".

The news of his appearance has yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm, but as Andor veers into its final chapter, it makes a lot of sense. We know that the season will follow directly into the events of the movie and Ruizpalacios is helming the final three episodes of the show, which explains Mendelsohn's appearance.

"Our final scene of the show is no secret," showrunner Tony Gilroy previously told The Playlist. "It’s going to be [Cassian] walking across the tarmac to get in the ship to go to the Rings of Kafrene to go meet Daniel Mays, he’s going there."

Andor season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the first footage was played at Star Wars Celebration last year. We have a description of the epic first look, as well as some insight from Dune 2 star Stellan Skarsgard who gave GamesRadar+ an idea of the time frame it could be coming out. "It will probably be out towards the end of the year or early next," he told us.

