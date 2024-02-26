Andor star Stellan Skarsgård says the "Star Wars show for grown-ups" will end on a high and hints at season 2 release date

The first season of Rogue One spin-off show Andor was a resounding success, being a hit with both critics and Star Wars fans alike. However, from what actor Stellan Skarsgård, who portrays revolutionary leader Luthen Rael in the beloved series, has to say, it sounds like an even better season is coming – cue the excitement.

Andor season 2 is set to be the show's last, as Skarsgård reiterated to GamesRadar+ during a recent interview whilst he was promoting his new movie Dune 2, in which he returns as the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. When prying for more details on what fans can expect from the return of the Star Wars show, Skarsgård also added that it will be worth the wait.

He said: "It's the last season of it. It ends where Rogue One starts so it’s up to that point. I think it will be very good as already the first one was satisfying for me because it’s sort of Star Wars for grown-ups – it’s a more realistic and complicated society that they’re living in and the claustrophobia of the fascist regime is palpable. I think we have a good season ahead of us."

As to when that wait will come to an end, Skarsgård also shed some light on the expected Andor season 2 release date. In December 2023 the show was notably absent from Disney's 2024 release schedule, dashing hopes that it will release this year. Despite being originally set for that, production was halted by both the WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

However, it's worth noting that no official statement has been made by Disney and according to Skarsgård, there is still a chance we will get our Andor fix this year... just much later than initially anticipated. He told us: "It will probably be out towards the end of the year or early next." Just keep those eyes peeled then!

To keep up to date with every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV show currently in the works, check out our guide to what's new in the galaxy far, far away.