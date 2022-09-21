Andor is a Rogue One prequel – but where exactly does the series take place on the Star Wars timeline? Thankfully, it's easy to pinpoint, as we know the exact year the Disney Plus show is set: and it's not long before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy.

We've dived deep into Andor's place on the Star Wars timeline and what it might mean for the show below. Have no fear, there are no spoilers here, so you can read our guide whether you've seen the show or not.

When does Andor take place in the Star Wars timeline?

To understand the Star Wars timeline, you need to know that the whole thing revolves around one major event: the Battle of Yavin, AKA the mission to blow up the Death Star that's seen in A New Hope. That movie is set in 0 BBY, or zero years Before Battle of Yavin – and that's also when Rogue One is set, as that movie ends just before A New Hope begins. Everything after the Death Star explosion is ABY, or After Battle of Yavin.

Andor is set in 5 BBY, so five years before Rogue One and A New Hope. See its place in the timeline below.

Andor timeline: what does that mean for the show?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

We already know that Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera will be in Andor, but it's unclear at the moment if other Rogue One characters will make an appearance. Cassian meets most of the gang in that film for the first time, though, so it's unlikely that the likes of Jyn Erso will cameo. One exception is K-2SO, Cassian's droid best friend, but we already know he won't be showing up in season 1.

Andor is set during the height of the Empire's powers, which means we could potentially see Emperor Palpatine or even Darth Vader (who, after all, cameoed in Rogue One). It seems more likely, though, that we could see Bail Organa working with Mon Mothma on Coruscant – we know from the Revenge of the Sith deleted scenes that the two were working together to establish what eventually becomes the Rebel Alliance. If Bail is in play, then we could also potentially see a young Leia Organa, though that's probably not going to happen after she played such a central role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

There are all kinds of major Star Wars characters at large in the galaxy at this time, too. Star Wars Rebels is set across the same time period, so that opens the way for Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka Tano, and the rest of the Ghost crew to show up. Though, with how grounded Andor is, the Force probably won't play a major part in the events to come.

Of course, the biggest impact our knowledge of the Star Wars timeline has on the series is that we already know Cassian will sacrifice himself for the Death Star plans in Rogue One. But, how he gets to that point is a total mystery, so anything could happen in between.

Check out our Andor release schedule to find out when the first three episodes drop on Disney Plus in your time zone, and see our interview with the cast and showrunner Tony Gilroy for much more on the show, as well as Gilroy on what to expect from Andor season 2.