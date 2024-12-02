Skeleton Crew's Jude Law reveals the bizarre rules behind every Star Wars show and movie: "No buttons, no paper… There are certain camera moves you're not allowed to do either"

We fondly recall zipper-gate in The Book of Boba Fett, but this is something else entirely. Jude Law, star of upcoming Disney Plus series Skeleton Crew, reveals there were "guys from Lucasfilm" on set to make sure certain Star Wars rules were followed – and that includes no buttons and no paper in a galaxy far, far away.

"No one tells you there are no buttons. That's the rule – no buttons," Law, who plays Jod Na Nawood in the upcoming Star Wars show, tells GamesRadar+. "And no paper. There are certain rules."

Law continues, "There are guys from Lucasfilm who are there to watch everything and they make sure. There are certain camera moves that you're not allowed to do either. Because they all link back to what [George] Lucas did in [1977's Star Wars]."

It's that style guide and Star Wars bible that, according to Law, makes Star Wars movies seem, well, uniquely Star Wars.

"So there is a whole rulebook – you will know subconsciously it's not a Marvel film, it's a Star Wars film, because of certain camera moves." Law adds, "But then I love details like that. No buttons. You'll always see it's like ties or Velcro, lacing, or wraps, you know? And, yeah, no paper."

So, if you ever find yourself in a galaxy far, far away, leave the sheets of paper and stacks of buttons at home. We wouldn't want you to break canon now, would we?

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew hit Disney Plus on December 2 in the US and December 3 in the UK. For more on the show's release plans, check out our Skeleton Crew release schedule.