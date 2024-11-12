Andor season 2 and Alien: Earth get new teasers in new Disney Plus trailer – as well as fresh looks at Marvel's 2025 slate

A new Disney Plus promo has revealed the first footage from Andor season 2 and Alien: Earth. The new trailer, which showcases some of the streaming platform's biggest 2025 releases, was tagged on the front of Deadpool and Wolverine's release in the US.

"Let's make it worth it," Cassian Andor begins as we see our best look yet at the upcoming Star Wars show in the trailer. "Is there no one who can help us?" the voiceover begins as we see stormtroppers descend, before Bix says they need a pilot. "You're thinking like a thief," Luthen tells Andor, before he replies: "I'm thinking like a soldier." The clip ends with an explosion as Andor is told to "think like a leader".

The second season is due to begin on Disney Plus on April 22, 2025, and will bring the Star Wars story to an end. We know it will lead up to the events of Rogue One, but it seems the path there will be fraught with danger for Andor and co.

A new promo for Disney+ 2025 has been released, featuring footage from: • Daredevil: Born Again• The Bear Season 4• Chad Powers• Ironheart• Alien: Earth• Andor Season 2• Star Wars: Skeleton Crew• Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 pic.twitter.com/HiwcXidfO1November 12, 2024

Alien: Earth, Noah Hawley's upcoming TV show in the Alien universe also got a tease in the trailer too. Beginning on a lush, green planet, we see a ship before a voiceover begins: "This ship collected specimens from a far away moon. Monsters." A xenomorph then makes a terrifying appearance in our best look yet at the show.

Elsewhere, the first look at The Bear season 2 and new trailers for Skeleton Crew, Iron Heart and Daredevil: Born Again. Glen Powell also makes a brief appearance for his upcoming show Chad Powers.

