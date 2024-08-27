One year on, a key Ahsoka detail has been deciphered – and it might hint at huge things for season 2

Ahsoka season 2 is in the works, and one clue from season 1 – finally deciphered a year later – might help us guess where the Star Wars show is going.

In the show's premiere, runes are displayed on the planet Arcana, where Ahsoka Tano finds the map to Peridea. Thanks to Star Wars fans on Reddit (H/T Screen Rant), we now know what these letters translate as:

"Three there were who made the journey, without whose knowledge there is no returning. A pathway connecting near and far, across the heavens star to star. Despite great powers which do object, this secret way the three protect. So heed the path with a watchful eye, for if you wander you will die."

Now, it's possible this could be referring to the three Nightsisters of Dathomir who resided on Peridea. But, it's more likely that the words point to the Mortis gods, the three powerful Force beings who represent the light side, the dark side, and the balance.

Baylan Skoll found a giant statue of the Father, who is the balance, on Peridea in the Ahsoka season 1 finale. However, following the events of The Clone Wars, the gods are dead – and though Anakin Skywalker was meant to take the Father's place, the Chosen One decided against that course of action. But, considering Anakin's place in the World Between Worlds in Ahsoka episode 5, he might be maintaining the balance now anyway.

If this rhyme does point to the Mortis gods, then it suggests that the trio will be essential to Ahsoka and Sabine Wren finding their way home from Peridea after they were stranded there at the end of season 1. It also sounds like there's more to uncover on Peridea before they can return, though, potentially to do with the World Between Worlds itself – and that's most likely what Ahsoka season 2 will be exploring.

The new season doesn't yet have a release date, but next up for live-action Star Wars is Skeleton Crew, which arrives this December 3 on Disney Plus. In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide on all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.