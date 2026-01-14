Stranger Things documentary director addresses the Duffer brothers' ChatGPT script scandal: "Nobody has actually proved that it was open"

News
By published

Netflix's new Stranger Things documentary is causing a lot of controversy

(L to R) Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things 5.
(Image credit: Netflix)

After feeling slightly disappointed by the Stranger Things season 5 finale, fans have been pulling apart Netflix's new documentary with a fine-tooth comb, so much so that they found the Duffer brothers might have had a ChatGPT tab open while working on the season 5 script.

One particular scene in One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things season 5 shows series creators Matt and Ross Duffer working on the season 5 script on a Google Doc. But it's what's in the background that caught our attention. Among the many tabs open, we can see a Reddit tab, and what fans are certain is a ChatGPT tab. "Duffer Brothers really used ChatGPT for this script?" said one fan on Twitter, sharing a screenshot from the documentary.

The Duffers are yet to comment on the speculation. However, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, One Last Adventure director Martina Radwan addressed the subject. "I mean, are we even sure they had ChatGPT open?" said Radwan. "Nobody has actually proved that it was open... But to me it's like, doesn’t everybody have it open, to just do quick research?... That's like having your iPhone next to your computer while you're writing a story."

Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.