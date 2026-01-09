The Stranger Things final battle was originally going to feature Demogorgons, but Ross Duffer was worried fans were "fatigued" by the monsters

Stranger Things fans were confused there were no Demogorgons helping Vecna in the show's ultimate showdown

Netflix's upcoming documentary that goes behind the scenes of the last-ever season of Stranger Things reveals why there were no Demogorgons in the Hawkins heroes' final battle against Vecna.

The sequence, which sees Eleven and co take on the Mind Flayer and Jamie Campbell Bower's overarching villain in The Abyss, was originally supposed to feature a bunch of the flower-faced monsters, but was rewritten after Ross Duffer shared his concerns over "Demogorgon fatigue".

Said moment was captured by One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 director Martina Radwan. "I like the conversation, because it obviously changed, right? And so having them sit there and really explore that – to me, the writers' room is so fascinating, because you see them thinking.

"I love that they were so sure about the Demogorgons in the final Abyss – except Ross was like, 'Mmm, maybe there's some fatigue, Demogorgon fatigue.' And [writer/executive producer] Kate [Trefry] agreed," she told Variety. "And you're like, 'Oh, OK – so this is not the last conversation. They disagree, and they will resolve it on some point.' We, in the doc, left it open because at the time the doc comes out, everybody knows there are no Demos in the Pain Tree."

