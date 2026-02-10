Arcane studio lead denounces “soulless and deeply disrespectful” AI-generated fanart: "If you truly want to pay homage to the show, don’t be afraid to pick up a pencil"

An Arcane crew member is fighting back against AI

A former Arcane production assistant is fighting back against AI by calling out a fan-made video that rips off the hit Netflix series.

"The result feels soulless and deeply disrespectful to our artists who worked incredibly hard on Arcane," said Kammelin on Twitter in response to a new AI-generated video ripped off from Arcane season 2, showing characters Jinx and Ekko fighting Vander.

The artist continued: "If you truly want to pay homage to the show, don’t be afraid to pick up a pencil or open a 3D software and create something from scratch, even if it isn’t professional." Kammelin worked on Arcane season 2 as a production assistant for the studio Fortiche, but now is a production manager at Illogic Studios.

