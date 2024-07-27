Everything announced at Star Trek's SDCC 2024 panel

Star Trek always brings the goods at SDCC, and this year was no exception. The hour-long panel featured announcements and trailers from Strange New Worlds season 3, Lower Decks' final season, Starfleet Academy, and (last but certainly not least) the Michelle Yeoh-led Section 31 movie.

Missed it? Or want to relive its best moments? Below, we've got a snapshot of the Star Trek SDCC panel's biggest reveals. Let's make it so!

Strange New Worlds season 3

Strange New Worlds is no stranger to pulling out the unexpected. You only have to look at its musical episode for evidence of that.

Still, the third season of the Star Trek series is ready to embrace the weird and wonderful once more. The first look sees the crew turned into Vulcan's, experiencing all the pain that goes with their trademark grip on emotions. Yes, they have pointy ears too. Expect more high concept missions with a premiere expected next year.

At SDCC we learned that Doctor Roger Korby and Scotty will appear this season. And apparently, as per our sister publication SFX's tweet, we'll see a side to Number One we’ve never seen before as she takes to the captain's chair for much longer than she has previously.

Lower Decks season 5

A trailer for Lower Decks fifth and final season was revealed during the Star Trek Comic-Con panel.

The opening 45 seconds of the trailer is a montage of the Lower Decks crew of the USS Cerritos and their galactic hijinks over the past four seasons.

A voiceover says, "Now you are invited to join them for one last adventure" as the USS Cerritos heads into warp drive.

Tawny Newsome's Mariner disagrees, saying they "haven't even cracked one quadrant yet."

From there, quantum fissure envelopes the ship and an alternate universe/timeline version of the crew are shown, including Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis). Then there's a sizzle reel of upcoming missions, including a society burning all their prized possessions and - bizarrely - Jack Quaid's Brad Boimler hitting the slopes. Lower Decks, it seems, is going out with a bang.

Back to SDCC, before revealing the trailer, writer Mike McMahan said this final season is a celebration of all things Star Trek and Lower Decks, but that fans might not get the closure they are after. See SFX's tweet below for more on that.

You’re not getting a closure on Lower Decks.Mike says “watch the hell out of the show when it airs”Alex says “Watch it twice because actually it does register. It will matter. Look what you did for Prodigy - do it again.”#LowerDecks #StarTrekUniverse #SDCCJuly 27, 2024

Starfleet Academy

Ready for a dose of heartwarming Trek content? Starfleet Academy is the latest series in the franchise, and a video at SDCC revealed the reactions to several cast members after they found out they would be in the show.

As per Starfleet Academy's logline, the show "introduces a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism."

It continues, "Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

At SDCC, it was announced that returning Star Trek stars including Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo are set to join season one and that only one cast member is left to join.

Section 31

Star Trek: Section 31 | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

It's been five years since the Michelle Yeoh spin-off of Star Trek Discovery was first announced.

Since then, Discovery has wrapped up, but Section 31 still remains.

The first trailer, revealed at SDCC, charts Emperor Philippa Georgiou's beginnings as iron-fist tyrant through to Section 31 operative. The teaser (which also revealed a 2025 release window) is snappy and fun, galaxies away from the tone set by Discovery. You can watch it for yourself above.

At SDCC, Section 31 also got new cast members added. See SFX's tweet below for more.

Check out the cast of #Section31! pic.twitter.com/Wpc7yC0wxgJuly 27, 2024

For more from Comic-Con, check out the SDCC 2024 schedule. Then dive into the latest news with the SDCC 2024 live blog and Marvel SDCC 2024 live blog.