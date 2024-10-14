First trailer for Apple's hit sci-fi show Silo season 2 sees a revolution brewing

Silo â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the first trailer for the return of their hit sci-fi show, Silo season 2, and it sees revolution brewing.

The first season ended with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette making it out of the silo, discovering the truth about the outside world along the way. While those remaining inside are being told Juliette has died, it seems the truth is out there – and spreading. Check out the new trailer above.

Silo is adapted from Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels, revolving around the titular subterranean community – nobody knows what's outside or why the silo was built, which is why Juliette's trip outside is such a big deal.

"Season 2 is dark. It's a bonkers exciting season," Ferguson has previously shared. She also revealed more about the potential future of the show: "We're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

She added: "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret." However, Silo only has the greenlight for season 2 so far – whether more arrives remains to be seen.

Ferguson isn't the only person excited about the upcoming episodes, either. "I've seen season two and it's one of the best things I've ever seen," Howey himself has shared on Threads .

Along with Ferguson, the show's cast also includes Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, and Iain Glen.

Silo season 2 arrives on November 15. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus to stream now.