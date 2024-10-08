Fallout star Ella Purnell "cannot wait" for season 2, but she doesn't know when filming is going to start yet

Ella Purnell has an update on Fallout season 2 – but it's not super promising.

"I'm excited. I really cannot wait. I don't have anything – I don't know when we're going to do it, I don't have a script, I have literally nothing," the actor, who plays Lucy MacLean, told DiscussingFilm .

"I don't even know if I'm in it," she laughed. "I hope I'm in it. I think I'm in it. I'm probably in it. But no, I don't know anything. I'm excited, I really want to get going. I need to start practicing my accent again and getting back into the Lucy headspace."

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse in the US, Fallout follows Purnell's character Lucy, a young woman who has only known life inside the safety of Vault 33. When her father (Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped, however, Lucy must venture into the dangers of the outside world.

After the first season premiered this past April, Fallout quickly became Amazon's biggest show since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It was renewed for season 2 later the same month.

Although Purnell's update doesn't give much away, it's not all bad news – hopefully. Amazon's Head of TV previously said things were moving "very fast" behind the scenes on the show's second season and scripts were already finished, so watch this space.

