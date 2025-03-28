The Last of Us showrunner says "so much" has happened in the five-year gap since we last saw Joel and Ellie: "That's part of the mystery of the season"

News
By published

Exclusive: Neil Druckmann teases the "mystery" of season 2 and praises Bella Ramsey's performance

The Last of Us
(Image credit: HBO)

The Last of Us creator and showrunner Neil Druckmann teases the "mystery" of season 2 - all while praising star Bella Ramsey.

"I mean Bella is such an incredible actor that not only are they older, but they've also experienced so much trauma in season one," Druckmann tells GamesRadar+ when asked about Bella Ramsey's portrayal of a 19-year-old Ellie in season 2. "And so much things have happened in that five-year gap that that's part of the mystery of the season - what happened in those five years. When you're watching Bella perform, you could just see this maturity behind their eyes. That is, it seems very simple and it's very difficult to pull off and very few actors can pull up the way that they have."

The Last of Us season 2 takes place five years after the rather tragic events of season 2, and follows a young adult Ellie (Ramsey) as she comes into her own - though we don't know if she's aware of what Joel did in The Last of Us season 1 finale. We won't spoil it if you aren't caught up, but it was a pretty unforgivable decision - and we can only imagine the strain it would have on Joel and Ellie's relationship.

We don't know if the new season will tell us what transpired over those five years via exposition or flashback, but judging by the trailer, things seem tense and rocky for everyone.

The Last of Us season 2 is set to hit Max on Sunday, April 13. For more, check out our list of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to watch right now.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drama shows
The Last of Us

The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us showrunner explains why they included the cut therapy scene that Pedro Pascal loved in season 2, and says it gets to the "heart" of the show
Astro Bot

"30 years of history reside in our tape backups": PlayStation's building a game preservation mineshaft vault with 200 million files going back to a 1994 build of PS1 JRPG Arc the Lad
See more latest
Most Popular
Astro Bot
"30 years of history reside in our tape backups": PlayStation's building a game preservation mineshaft vault with 200 million files going back to a 1994 build of PS1 JRPG Arc the Lad
AI Limit blue female Atherian screenshot
The other big Soulslike out this week has some Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 in its combat, dev says, but "we would rather call AI Limit an action RPG"
Lady in Devil May Cry
Netflix anime producer says new Devil May Cry series cast member and Batman star Kevin Conroy is posthumously "entitled to some awards here": "His contributions to the world of animation are just vast"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals puts fun first in game balance, but new heroes and maps can still get complicated: "We joke about when we develop a hero and when we develop a new map, it's just doing science research"
PS5 on dark blue background
"Are the 8-year-olds and 10-year-olds dreaming of owning a PlayStation 6?": Netflix gaming boss thinks consoles and controllers will "restrain us"
Switch 2 screen size
After Best Buy removes its own apparent leak, new report claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open April 9 with bonuses for early buyers
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner explains why they included the cut therapy scene that Pedro Pascal loved in season 2, and says it gets to the "heart" of the show
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
It's not just your favorite JRPGs, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes notes from Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle too
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today just told me how to beat World 1 of Super Mario Bros 40 years too late