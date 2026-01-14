Fallout showrunner is open to bringing back one of the RPG series' most nightmarish creations – talking Deathclaws

Fallout TV show co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet isn't ruling out anything making its way into Prime Video's adaptation of the wastelands – including a harrowing spin on one of the RPG's most fearsome creatures.

When pressed by IGN on whether intelligent, talking Deathclaws will appear in future episodes and seasons, Robertson-Dworet offered, "I mean, nothing's off the table."

She continued, "The intelligent Deathclaws are obviously favorites, and I find, though, all the Deathclaws sympathetic, just because their creation is a human-influenced thing. It wasn't something they asked for. They're not just a product of natural evolution. This is the fault of human error and human hubris. So I feel like even if they're attacking you, it's kind of your own fault in a way.”

Only seasoned Vault dwellers might be aware of intelligent Deathclaws in the games, however. Fallout 2 featured a handful of quests with the talking creatures, most notably allowing one – Goris – to become your companion during the events of the 1998 RPG.

For a while, they lay dormant (and absent from Bethesda's take on the universe), before suddenly re-emerging as part of free-to-play title Fallout Shelter Online and, curiously, its TV show tie-in Viva New Vegas.

Of course, Deathclaws (brought to life by puppetry on set) have reared their ugly head in Fallout season 2, first in an Anchorage flashback and, later, blocking the route into New Vegas for The Ghoul and Lucy. But there could be plenty more where they came from.

Fallout season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.