Timothée Chalamet shares behind the scenes picture from Dune: Messiah set as he teases the next chapter: "Dun3 loading"

Timothée Chalamet is celebrating his highly anticipated return to Arrakis as the third Dune movie, officially titled Dune: Messiah, continues production. The actor recently shared a behind the scenes picture on social media which, despite not revealing much, reminded us how much we're looking forward to the next chapter in the sci-fi saga.

The threequel began filming over the summer, with Chalamet reprising his role as Paul Atreides. Although the film does not have an official plot synopsis yet, we do know it will be based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name, which features a 12-year gap from the events of Dune: Part Two.

Most details are still heavily under wraps, but Chalamet has given fans something to be excited about with this new picture shared on his Instagram account. In the snapshot, we can see him standing before a beautiful sunset. He is not in costume and nothing about the upcoming film is revealed here, so don't go looking for clues.

The only text accompanying the picture is: "Dun3 loading..."

As we mentioned earlier, not much is confirmed about Dune 3 just yet. Chalamet and Zendaya are both returning to the main cast, with Florence Pugh reprising her role as Princess Irulan alongside other names like Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken and more. Anya Taylor-Joy, who was briefly featured in Dune: Part Two, will finally debut as Alia Atreides in the upcoming film.

There are also some new names joining the cast, including Robert Pattinson, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Speaking exclusively to GamesRadar+, Rebecca Ferguson confirmed that she has a small role as Lady Jessica in the movie, despite the character not featuring in the original novel. "Yeah! I am in it. Small. Dip in and out, because I'm not in the books. So I wasn't reckoning on it," she recalled. "Denis [Villeneuve] called me and was like, 'Why do I have a feeling you think you're not in the film?' And I was like, 'Because I'm not in the books?' And he was like, 'No, mate, I have a couple of scenes…'."

Dune Messiah is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.