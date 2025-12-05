There's a new Men in Black movie in the works and the producers want Will Smith to return
Will Smith may be heading back to the big screen as Agent J for a new Men in Black movie
Alien hunting sci-fi franchise Men in Black is getting another revival movie, six years on from 2019's less than stellar reboot which put Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the starring roles, failing to land among fans of the original films. Those same fans will be happy to know that the producers of the new film are hoping to bring back one of the early franchise's top stars, Will Smith (via Deadline).
That said, Smith hasn't signed on just yet, but a script is in the works by Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner, so it's entirely likely that Smith will like what he sees, as the pair have worked together on the aforementioned franchise revival movie. Plot details are still unknown.
Created by writer Lowell Cunningham and artist Sandy Carruthers, Men in Black originated as a comic book through indie publisher Aircel Comics. Aircel was later purchased by long-lost '90s publisher Malibu Comics, who were then acquired by Marvel, meaning MiB is technically a Marvel property. Nonetheless, the film will be produced by Sony, which has its own Spider-Man spin-off universe.
The concept of Men in Black originates as a "high strangeness" phenomenon involving visitations by men in suits who arrive to interrogate people after they have alleged encounters with aliens. That core conceit transfers over to the movie franchise.
However, in their folkloric incarnation, the Men in Black appear as vaguely inhuman beings with odd, almost mechanical mannerisms, more like the version of the concept that appears in Fox's mid-'00s sci-fi series Fringe.
There's no release date yet for the new Men in Black movie. For more, check out our picks for the best sci-fi movies of all time.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.