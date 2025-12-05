There's a new Men in Black movie in the works and the producers want Will Smith to return

News
By published

Will Smith may be heading back to the big screen as Agent J for a new Men in Black movie

Will Smith as Agent J in Men in Black
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Alien hunting sci-fi franchise Men in Black is getting another revival movie, six years on from 2019's less than stellar reboot which put Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the starring roles, failing to land among fans of the original films. Those same fans will be happy to know that the producers of the new film are hoping to bring back one of the early franchise's top stars, Will Smith (via Deadline).

That said, Smith hasn't signed on just yet, but a script is in the works by Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner, so it's entirely likely that Smith will like what he sees, as the pair have worked together on the aforementioned franchise revival movie. Plot details are still unknown.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.