Star Trek 4 is reportedly dead at Paramount, though a new movie without Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto could still happen

It looks like Star Trek 4 is pretty much dead.

The movie was first unveiled way back in 2015, and since then, sailing has not been smooth for the fourquel.

Now, another devastating blow has been dealt to the film, which would've reunited Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Kirk and Spock, along with the rest of the Enterprise crew from the most recent Star Trek film, the first two directed by J.J. Abrams.

According to a new report from Variety, which is a deep dive into what's happening at Paramount under new boss David Ellison, the studio has "moved on" from bringing back this cast, though the "hope" is still to make a new Star Trek film. Presumably, that would be something all new.

The most recent update on Star Trek 4 came earlier this year from Simon Pegg, who played Scotty in the Abrams films. He indicated that Ellison is "a big Star Trek fan" and expressed his wish to return: "J.J. [Abrams] has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it's about time. It would be great to see us ten years after the five-year mission, where we are."

"I honestly don't know," Pine said of Star Trek 4 back in 2024. "There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it's always been with Trek, I just wait and see." As he says, we'll just have to set our phasers to pause while we wait for news.

