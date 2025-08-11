Simon Pegg says Paramount's new boss is a "big Star Trek fan" and could make Star Trek 4 finally happen: "I think it's about time"

Hold on to your phasers, because there is still hope for Star Trek 4 according to a recent update from Simon Pegg. The Star Trek star, who played Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott in the 2009 reboot and the two subsequent sequels, just said that we might see some changes following the recent acquisition of Paramount by Skydance.

During a panel at the STLV Star Trek convention in Las Vegas last week, Pegg revealed that the new Paramount chairman David Ellison is "a big Star Trek fan," and could be inclined to push the new movie forward as "he cares about the series" (via Collider).

The actor couldn't be happier at the idea of reuniting with the whole cast. "I love those guys. And despite how we had a tragedy in our group [Anton Yelchin's death], which was extremely painful, it would be wonderful to come together again," he said, remembering the Pavel Chekov actor, who died in 2016 at age 27.

"J.J. [Abrams] has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it's about time. It would be great to see us ten years after the five-year mission, where we are," Pegg continued.

Last time we saw the cast, which included Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock and Zoe Saldaña as Nyota Uhura, was in 2016's threequel Star Trek: Beyond, which followed the 2009 film, and the 2013 sequel Star Trek: Into Darkness.

Almost a decade later, we had lost all hope for a fourth film, as the project has gone through numerous creative shuffles. Production was set to begin in 2022 with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, but it never happened. Since then, several of the cast members have expressed their enthusiasm to return to the saga, but with no real announcements. Chris Pine said he hadn't seen any scripts in 2023.

However, the last update we got was that Supernatural writer Steve Yockey was tasked with penning the script for the movie in 2024, which is definitely a good sign.

We also learned last year that another Star Trek movie is in the works with Andor director Toby Haynes, but it has nothing to do with Pine's Kirk. It has been described as an "origin story" that is set "decades before" the events of the reboot.

In the meantime, the franchise is still very much alive on TV, with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 now out and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premiering in early 2026. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.