Chris Pine shoots down Star Trek 4 rumors and says "of course" he’s not seen any scripts

Chris Pine has given an update on the long-in-development Star Trek 4, and it’s predictably not very promising. Despite rumors that production is ramping up on that one at Paramount, the Captain Kirk actor was less positive.

"Not that I know [of]," Pine told ComicBook.com when he was asked about if the fourth installment of the franchise was happening. The publication then quizzed him on if he’d seen any scripts yet and he simply replied: "Of course not."

When the writers’ strike ended back in September, Variety reported that the next Star Trek movie was a priority for Paramount. Although, in that report wording, this was called a "planned reboot", which seems to be something different than the long-awaited Star Trek 4.

The fourquel is the follow-up to 2016’s Star Trek Beyond which has been in development hell for years. Over the years, Noah Hawley, J. D. Payne, Kalinda Vazquez, and Patrick McKay have all been attached, as has Matt Shakman. The closest we got was Shakman’s version, which was written by Lindsey Anderson-Beer and landed a 2023 release date, before he had to leave the project due to a scheduling issue.

Back in September, Anderson-Beer did say it was "still on the tracks", but Pine’s update is less promising. This isn’t the first time that the actor has shared frustration with the project either, as back in 2022, the cast found out it was happening based on a production update. In March this year, Pine said: "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

While Star Trek’s fate isn’t yet known, Pine was a bit more enthusiastic about the future of the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Speaking to GamesRadar+, he said he would love to return as bard Edgin, adding: "I've heard some rumors about it, but I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen."

