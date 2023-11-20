Chris Pine is "pretty confident" that Dungeons & Dragons 2 will happen – and he wants to return

Roll for initiative! Chris Pine is feeling good about the chances of Dungeons & Dragons 2.

The actor starred as the bard Edgin in Honor Among Thieves, which was released earlier this year to strong critical reception. But, word on a sequel has been quiet – so far.

GamesRadar+ sat down with Pine to talk all things Wish, the new Disney film that sees the actor take on the role of the villainous King Magnifico. Our conversation also touched on D&D, and Pine is optimistic about returning to the franchise.

"I've heard some rumors about it," he tells us of a potential follow-up. "But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen." When we ask if he'd be happy to return, Pine responds: "Absolutely."

Dungeons & Dragons has certainly been enjoying the spotlight this year – along with Honor Among Thieves hitting the big screen, Baldur's Gate 3 has proved a massive hit, and the game picked up the most trophies at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards (including Ultimate Game of the Year).

Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and its star-studded cast includes Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Daisy Head.

Considering just how vast the world of D&D truly is, the possibilities for a sequel are endless – so here's hoping the movie franchise passes its Constitution check and keeps on going.

Wish hits theaters this November 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus to fill out your watchlist.