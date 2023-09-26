Star Trek 4 may be getting closer to warp jump after promising update from its writer

Star Trek 4 hasn’t had an easy road to the screen so far, with years in development purgatory. Back in 2022, it seemed like all engines were go, but it seems that may have jumped the (stun) gun as production updates then stalled before the movie lost its director. However, it may not be time to lose hope yet as the movie’s writer has shared a small – but promising – update on the movie.

Lindsey Anderson-Beer, who’s behind the script for the follow-up to Star Trek: Beyond, revealed the movie was still in development. When speaking to Collider for her movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, she said: "It is, it's still on the tracks. I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love everybody involved with that project."

Star Trek 4 was announced as entering production back in 2022, but that update surprised the cast and crew who found out they were going to return via that introduction. Captain Kirk star Chris Pine said back in March 2023: "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

Then in August, it was confirmed that Matt Shakman was leaving the project as director as he signed on to the Fantastic Four MCU movie. The latest update is more promising, but we’ve been burned before on Star Trek news so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. For now, set phasers to standby.

