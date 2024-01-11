A new Star Trek movie is in the works from the director of Andor’s best episode

A new Star Trek movie is in the works but, no, we're not talking about the long-awaited Star Trek 4.

Deadline is reporting that a new Trek feature – the first since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond – is an "origin story" that is set "decades before" the events of 2009’s Star Trek reboot, which starred Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, and Zoe Saldana as Uhura.

Slightly confusing premise aside, the project is bolstered by the undoubted sci-fi credentials of director Toby Haynes.

You might not know the name, but you’ll know his work: he’s helmed everything from episodes of Sherlock and Doctor Who, to the criminally underappreciated Utopia. In a cute twist, he also directed the Black Mirror episode U.S.S. Callister, itself a twisted take on Star Trek’s tropes.

Need more convincing? Haynes also directed six episodes of Andor, including the incredible One Way Out, which saw Diego Luna’s rebel stage a prison break on Narkina 5.

Star Trek 4, meanwhile, remains in "active development." Matt Shakman was previously attached to the project, but departed in August 2022 around the same time he was announced as the new Fantastic Four director.

Since then, there’s been largely radio silence. The movie’s writer Lindsey Anderson-Beer told Collider that it’s "still on the tracks." Star Chris Pine responded to reports in an interview with ComicBook.com, saying "of course not" when asked if he had seen any scripts. At least he’s a little more optimistic about the chances of a Dungeons & Dragons sequel…

