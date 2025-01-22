Robert Pattinson dies over and over again in wild new trailer for long-delayed sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 from Parasite director

A new trailer for Bong Joon-ho's long-delayed sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17 has arrived - and we're so ready.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Robert Pattinson's Mickey Barnes decides he doesn't want to live on Earth anymore and signs up for a rather strange alternative - but doesn't read the paperwork. We see Pattinson die over and over again before coming face-to-face with one of his copies, which goes on to have a life and love story of his own. Plus, we still can't get over the voice Pattinson choice for Mickey - which he apparently based on the '90s Nicktoon Ren and Stimpy.

Per the official synopsis, Mickey signs up to be an "expendable," a disposable employee where after one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact. After one of his "multiples", Mickey 17, unintentionally survives a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim, he goes head to head with a new multiple, Mickey 18.

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The film is based on the 2022 novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The cast includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, and Anamaria Vartolomei.

Mickey 17 was initially slated for a March 2024 release before being taken off the 2024 release schedule indefinitely due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The pic was moved again to January 2025, then April, before finally settling on a March release date.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7.