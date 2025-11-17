James Cameron says he and Robert Rodriguez have "sworn a blood oath" to make "at least one more" Alita movie, but they want to make "an architecture that bridges to a third film"

James Cameron has been talking about making a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel for years, but now we know he really means it – the filmmaker has revealed that he "sworn a blood oath" with director Robert Rodriguez to do "at least" one more movie based on the popular manga. Also, we would never doubt Cameron's tenacity in bringing impossible projects to the big screen.

Ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron has finally addressed the state of the Alita sequel for those who are still asking for it. "I appreciate the loyalty of the Alita fans," Cameron told Empire. "Robert Rodriguez and I have sworn a blood oath to do at least one more Alita movie. In fact, we're thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film, but we'll be satisfied if we can make one more. And were making progress on that."

"Now that I have a home in Austin, Texas, about three miles from [Robert's] place, I think we'll probably get more serious about that as soon as I wrap the mix here in a few weeks,” he added, echoing the last update he offered fans in 2023.

Rodriguez also talked about the sequel two years ago, telling GamesRadar+: "Yeah, we have been talking about it, so we would love to make one. We haven't set it for sure yet, but we're definitely hoping to and talking about it a lot. They're slammed with all the Avatar stuff, but they've definitely been engaging in it."

Released in 2019, Alita: Battle Angel is based on Yukito Kishiro's manga series Battle Angel Alita, and follows a recently reactivated combat cyborg as she tries to learn more about her past and true identity. The film starred Rosa Salazar as the titular teenage bot, along with Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein, Keean Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali.

The film, which was co-written by Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, wasn't a huge box office success, but it didn't do badly either – it reportedly doubled its budget by grossing over $404 million at the worldwide box office.

While we wait for more updates on an Alita: Battle Angel follow-up, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.