Robert Rodriguez has confirmed that he has spoken to Alita: Battle Angel producers Jon Landau and James Cameron about a sequel.

The sci-fi film was directed by Rodriguez, with a script penned by Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis.

Total Film and GamesRadar+ sat down with Rodriguez to talk all things Hypnotic, his twisty new thriller starring Ben Affleck, and the conversation eventually turned to the matter of Landau revealing (in an interview with Screen Rant (opens in new tab)) that an Alita follow-up is in the works and he has been talking to Rodriguez about the project. We asked the director for an update on the long-awaited sequel.

"Yeah, we have been talking about it, so we would love to make one," Rodriguez tells us, though he adds that nothing is confirmed at the moment. "We haven't set it for sure yet, but we're definitely hoping to and talking about it a lot. They're slammed with all the Avatar stuff, but they've definitely been engaging in it."

Cameron and Landau have their hands full with three further Avatar sequels, following last year's The Way of Water. Avatar 5 isn't slated for release until 2028.

Alita, based on Yukito Kishiro's manga Battle Angel Alita, stars Rosa Salazar as the title character. The rest of the cast includes Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, and Ed Skrein. Fans have been passionately campaigning for a sequel since the film was released back in 2019.

Hypnotic, meanwhile, is Rodriguez's latest directorial effort and sees Affleck play a police officer named Danny, who is searching for his missing daughter. All is not as it seems, however, as Danny is soon on the case of a string of mind-bending crimes linked to his daughter's disappearance. Alice Braga and William Fichtner co-star.

Hypnotic arrives in US theaters this May 12 and UK cinemas this May 26.