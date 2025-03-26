Andor showrunner hopes that the Disney Plus show's success helps convince Lucasfilm to sign off on either a Star Wars horror movie or sitcom

Andor season 2 is just a few weeks away, and, like its predecessor, it looks to be bringing us a serious and grounded political story for the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars has traditionally been reluctant to play around with genre as much as its Disney stablemate Marvel, but Andor creator Tony Gilroy believes there's room to try new things. "I think we've made our lane with Andor, and Skeleton Crew was trying to do their own, too," he says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.

"The hope is that you can do anything, and we're going to open up some canonical things and concepts in Andor that maybe will get people excited to do other things," he continues.

"I always fantasised that the show would break new ground, that someone would be able to make a three-camera sitcom in Star Wars or a horror movie. I think the first thing I said to Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] when she said they wanted to open a line, was, 'Could you do a courtroom drama?' And why not? We've worked really hard on Andor to make our lane, and it's up to other people now to find another way to do it."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Andor arrives on Disney Plus with a triple episode season premiere this April 22.

Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and will available from Wednesday, March 26. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was invited to the set of the first ever @blackmirror sequel and onto the bridge of the USS Callister…Repeatedly told @charltonbrooker how much I love Dead Set. New issue of @SFXmagazine on sale 26 March! #BlackMirror #BuyMagazines pic.twitter.com/Uq2CLJRiTMMarch 21, 2025

You can also see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.