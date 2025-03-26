Andor showrunner hopes that the Disney Plus show's success helps convince Lucasfilm to sign off on either a Star Wars horror movie or sitcom

Exclusive: Tony Gilroy talks broadening Star Wars's horizons with Andor

Andor season 2
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Andor season 2 is just a few weeks away, and, like its predecessor, it looks to be bringing us a serious and grounded political story for the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars has traditionally been reluctant to play around with genre as much as its Disney stablemate Marvel, but Andor creator Tony Gilroy believes there's room to try new things. "I think we've made our lane with Andor, and Skeleton Crew was trying to do their own, too," he says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.

"The hope is that you can do anything, and we're going to open up some canonical things and concepts in Andor that maybe will get people excited to do other things," he continues.

"I always fantasised that the show would break new ground, that someone would be able to make a three-camera sitcom in Star Wars or a horror movie. I think the first thing I said to Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] when she said they wanted to open a line, was, 'Could you do a courtroom drama?' And why not? We've worked really hard on Andor to make our lane, and it's up to other people now to find another way to do it."

Andor arrives on Disney Plus with a triple episode season premiere this April 22.

