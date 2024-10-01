New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this October

Grab your candy and pumpkin-flavored beverages because the best month of the year is finally here. That’s right, it's spooky season, but aside from autumnal trends, we have a fresh new on Netflix list ready for you this October.

The streamer has a whole gaggle of tricks and treats in store as Netflix’s catalog is bursting with first-class film and television ready for you to start binging.

October's Netflix highlights include a whole bunch of new anime shows as well as the highly anticipated Lara Croft TV series that picks up right where the video games leave off. And, of course, it wouldn't be a true Netflix October round-up without a few spooky horror and thriller movies, including Anna Kendrick’s directional debut about a real-life prolific serial killer, so we’ve got that too!

So, what are you waiting for? Why not take full advantage of Netflix’s newest movies and TV shows? Read on as we take you through the latest releases that the streaming giant has on offer this season.

New on Netflix in October 2024

Dan Da Dan

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Release date: October 3

Starting off our list strong is a brand new series that has the potential to become one of the best anime shows on Netflix . Dan Da Dan follows two schoolmates, one from a family of mediums and spirits, and the other one, as Netflix puts it, an "occult freak." However, when it becomes apartment that one of them believes in ghosts but not aliens and the other one only believes in aliens, an argument ensues which puts them in a race to prove the existence of what they deem real. The series is based on a widely popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu with millions of copies sold worldwide Dan Da Dan has already had glowing first reactions, and by the synopsis, we are sure we’re in for a wild and paranormal, and quite romantic ride. Let's go!

The Platform 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 4

Over five years after Spanish psychological horror movie The Platform rocked the streamer, its sequel is here, and it looks just as brutal as the first installment. Much like the first movie, The Platform 2 is set in a prison where inmates live on different levels in a concrete tower and are fed based on which tier they live in. But in a building full of greedy occupants, when the buffet of food reaches the bottom tier, there is nothing left for the prisoners on the ground level. In this psychological horror, it is up to the inmates to make their own rules and solidify their survival. However, this time the social experiment is getting a little harder as a mysterious leader now rules the Platform and enforces pretty much a death sentence on those who eat from the wrong plate.

It’s What's Inside

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 4

Now, it wouldn't be an October Netflix list without a little bit of Halloween fun, and this one is more of a treat than a trick. It’s What's Inside follows a group of friends who gather for a pre-wedding party, only to have their worlds turned upside down when a mysterious guest brings along a device capable of inducing body swaps. In this Bodies bodies bodies meets Freaky Friday flick, the very constructs of friendship and identity are pushed to the limits when we are asked, how well do we really know ourselves? The horror sci-fi bash is directed by Greg Jardin, and stars Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Ranma ½

(Image credit: Mappa)

Release date: October 5

Good news anime fans, we have yet another one of the most exciting new shows here on this October list, and this one is an even wilder ride than Dan Da Dan.

Based on the popular late ‘80s to early ‘90s manga series of the same name, Ranma ½ follows a young martial artist who is cursed to turn into a woman every time he is splashed with cold water. But his hex becomes useful when he falls for a young female martial arts prodigy who isn't attracted to men. If that all sounds a little too familiar then it's probably because the manga was already adapted back in 1989 and ran for seven seasons. In the show’s first trailer we got a look at some of the characters and to fans’ delight, it looks like the series is similar to the original adaptation. Better yet, the original voice cast are returning from Kappei Yamaguchi as male Ranma, Megumi Hayashibara as female Ranma, and Noriko Hidaka as his love interest.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 10

Three years after it was first announced, the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is finally here. And if you happen to be a fan of the Lara Croft video games, then we have good news for you as the show picks up right after the events of the last Survivor trilogy game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Voiced by Marvel’s Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell, the show follows globe-trotting heroine Lara as she uncovers more ancient mysteries in dangerous locations, as she has done so many times before. The cast also includes Allen Maldonado (Zip), and video game voice actor Earl Baylon reprising his role as Jonah.

Woman of the Hour

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 18

What’s worse than going on a completely horrific first date with someone completely not right for you? How about going on a date with a serial killer? Because that is exactly what happens in this new Netflix original thriller. But the most shocking part is, it's based on a true story. Starring Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour follows an aspiring actress in the ‘70s who gets cast on a televised dating show called The Dating Game, only to be matched with a prolific murderer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree. However, this isn't your run-of-the-mill true crime turned drama as this movie centers on the victim rather than the killer, and puts the audience in the shoes of someone standing face to face with a serial killer. Scary, right?

For more on Kendrick’s directional debut, read our Woman of the Hour review here.

Don’t Move

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 25

And finally, last on our list is yet another horror thriller all about running from a crazed serial killer. I’m sensing a bit of a pattern here this Halloween month. However, this one is a bit different as Don’t Move flips this usual storyline right on its head as the victim in this movie cannot run at all.

Starring Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille and American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock and produced by Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, the movie follows a grieving woman trying to find solitude deep in an isolated forest when a strange man finds her and injects her with a paralytic agent. As the drugs start to course through her body, the killer tells her she has exactly 20 minutes to escape him until she becomes completely paralyzed. We got our first look at just how tense and suffocating this movie can get in its eerie first trailer. Let's just say, if you are in any way claustrophobic, this one maybe the scariest movie ever for you.

