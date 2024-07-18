The anime studio behind Attack on Titan is remaking a fan-favorite '90s show for Netflix, and it just got its first trailer

Calling all fans of ‘90s anime: Attack on Titan studio Mappa is working on a remake of the beloved multi-genre show Ranma ½, and it's heading to Netflix on October 5, 2024.

The news was announced by Netflix Japan on Twitter. The streamer posted the show’s official trailer, captioned, “New anime "Ranma ½. It will be exclusively distributed on Netflix immediately after the broadcast on October 6th." Netflix also included a brief synopsis, which reads: "After training, Ranma acquires a mysterious constitution that allows him to turn back into a woman when poured with water, and a man when poured with hot water." See the full tweet below.

Based on the popular late ‘80s to early ‘90s manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, the original show kicked off in 1989 and ran for seven seasons. The fantasy-action rom-com show follows a young martial artist named Ranma who has a curse put on him that means every time he is splashed with cold water, he turns into a girl. Things get even more confusing though, when he seeks to court Akane Tendō, a young female martial arts prodigy who isn't attracted to men.

From the trailer, it looks like the remake will follow the same premise as the original and the manga. Better yet, the original voice cast are returning from Kappei Yamaguchi as male Ranma, Megumi Hayashibara as female Ranma, and Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendō. Other returning characters include Nabiki Tend, Kasumi Tendō, Ryōga Hibiki, Shampoo, Sōun Tendō, and Genma Saotome.

The show is being brought into the 21st century by one of the biggest anime studios in the industry, Mappa, responsible for huge shows such as Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, which will soon be getting its third season. The series also has some big anime chops behind it too such as One Piece’s Kōnosuke Uda who will direct the show and Delicious in Dungeon’s Kimiko Ueno who pens the remake.

Ranma ½ hits Netflix Japan on October 5. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way in 2024.