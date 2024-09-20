New Netflix horror movie produced by Evil Dead director gets its first creepy, claustrophobic trailer

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming horror movie Don’t Move is here just in time for spooky season, and it looks like every woman, scratch that, every person’s worst nightmare.

The clip opens with a woman (Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille) with bloody hands desperately trying to crawl through the grass as she struggles to breathe. "Have you started to feel it yet?" asks a man as explains he has given her a "special relaxant" to make things "easier." The man, or should we say villain played by American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock, then informs her that she has 20 minutes to escape until the relaxant renders her completely paralyzed. The rest of the clip sees the woman try to flee the wooded area and get help as her body and voice start to give up on her. Watch the full trailer below.

DON'T MOVE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

According to Tudum, the movie follows "A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down."

The most interesting part of this movie though is that its runtime is basically the same timeframe as the events that happen in the film. For 85 minutes, you will witness the horrors of Don’t Move play out in front of your eyes in real time as if you were there watching the paralyzing agent slowly sweep through Asbille’s body. Creepy, right?

Don’t Move is directed by horror duo Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, and is produced by none other than Evil Dead and Spider-Man’s Sam Raimi. Alongside Asbille and Wittrock, the cast also includes The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Moray Treadwell, and Bridgerton’s Daniel Francis.

Don’t Move hits Netflix on October 25, just in time for Halloween! For more, see our list of the best Netflix horror movies, or stay up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way.