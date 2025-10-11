Wonder Man trailer teases what if The Studio was set in the MCU?

After a nifty little meta snippet teased a director daring to revisit the forgotten hero that was Wonder Man, a brand-new trailer has been released, debuting at NYCC, that shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II taking on the role he was made for, just as long as Leo doesn't get there first. Taking a closer look at Disney+'s next big MCU show, Simon Williams is the actor eager to make a name for himself and take on the titular hero in what feels like a superhero version of The Studio, and honestly, we're sold on the show already.

The new preview, which is severely lacking in superhero antics (not that we're complaining), sees Williams trying out for the role of Wonder Man, the lead hero in the remake of the forgotten superhero movie that no one asked to be revived. Facing all manner of competition that includes legendary thesp and former terrorist, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), the trailer ends with Williams turning up to face off against the final batch of contenders to join in the film, that according to its director, will leave the rest of the world deciding to give up movie making forever. Honestly, we're not so sure.

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

While not giving too much away, it's clear that this is another daring venture for the MCU, with Wonder Man veering away from the usual routine of standard world-saving antics and instead giving a look at how Hollywood would handle real-life superheroes. It's a drastically different origin story for the original Wonder Man in the comics, who was bestowed powers from Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl in the films) to infiltrate the Avengers, only to join them properly instead. Thankfully, it looks like there's not going to be as much treachery involved with this iteration, as this Williams is all about becoming a star, instead of being a double-crosser to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

You'll be able to see how he handles fame, fortune, and a fictional hero gig when Wonder Man arrives on Disney+ on January 27, 2026. For every other MCU movie and show headed your way, check out our list here.