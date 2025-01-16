Marvel fans have a Daredevil: Born Again theory that might explain the show's timeline jump

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer is here, and it's seriously brutal. Featuring Matt Murdock's MCU debut, it sees him reunite with some familiar faces, from Wilson Fisk to Punisher in some cut-away scenes. However, it's another character that has sparked the latest theories.

Benjamin Poindexter – or Bullseye – makes a very brief return in the first trailer, walking through a prison cell in an orange jumpsuit. The character originally appeared in the Netflix show in season 3 and was an absolutely chilling villain. He first worked as Fisk's personal assassin and was tasked with impersonating Daredevil to turn the public against him, before he was eventually defeated and his back was broken by Fisk.

The last we saw of him, he was having spine-surgery and we now know where he ended up after that. But, crucially, it's not clear when this brief scene of Bullseye takes place. In fact, one Marvel fan is pretty convinced that it's a flashback – and it's all based on the comics.

Posting on Reddit, user Moonknightcrawler references something that Murdock says about why he's stopped being a vigilante. Daredevil says that a line was crossed as we then cut away to a scene of him carrying a lifeless body down some railway tracks.

"With him saying 'a line was crossed' I wonder if the Bullseye scenes are flashbacks," the fan speculated . "Bullseye kills someone close to Matt like he does in the comics and Matt kills him, leading to him hanging up the mask." In the comics, Bullseye kills Matt's childhood lover, Elektra – and while that won't be the direction they're going in here, the creators may use it as inspiration.

Others agreed, pointing out that it would make sense with the show's timeskip. "They will explain the past 6-7 years with this timeskip," one agreed . "He killed someone and hang up the mask for a few years. Getting back because Fisk is moving." Another suggested : "Maybe not kill him but carving the Bullseye logo into his forehead like he did in the comics."

Interestingly it was Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel who was actually the one to confirm the timeline of the new Disney Plus show as well. Speaking at Fan Expo San Francisco in late 2024, he explained: "These are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not those stories are on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think, as an actor, gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time. They get a little longer in the tooth."

Daredevil: Born Again begins on March 4 on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.