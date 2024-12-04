Daredevil: Born Again star reveals that the MCU series is set five years after the Netflix original

Daredevil: Born Again's Wilson Bethel has confirmed when the new Disney Plus series takes place in the MCU timeline.

Speaking at Fan Expo San Francisco recently, the actor, who is set to reprise his role as Bullseye/Benjamin Poindexter in the show, revealed it takes place five years after the Netflix original. He went on to explain that it was only natural to do so, given that himself and co-stars Jon Bernthal, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Charlie Cox are all... visibly older than when we last saw them as their Daredevil characters in 2018.

"Maybe it's different on a sitcom or something like that," Bethel began (per Collider). "But if you're on a show over a period of time and the characters are aging together in real-time, and if the show is well written and the writers are sort of responding to that reality transpiring – the wrinkles of their hair, etc – then in theory, the character is evolving in a way, whether or not the show was on air."

He went on to explicitly say that the show doesn't pick up where Daredevil left off, which checks out really, considering Cox's Matt Murdock has since appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He also explained the benefits of making it clear that time has passed within the show itself...

"These are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime," Bethel continued. "So whether or not those stories are on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think, as an actor, gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time. They get a little longer in the tooth."

With that, Daredevil: Born Again takes place around a similar time as WandaVision and Loki.

Created by producing duo Chris Ord and Matt Corman (Covert Affairs) alongside The Punisher's Dario Scardapane, Daredevil: Born Again will see Murdock come toe-to-toe with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'onofrio) again, as the latter tries to gain political power in New York City. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are set to direct.

Daredevil: Born Again lands on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows heading our way.