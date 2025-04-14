Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos give us a new look at Bullseye's suit – but fans wish it was more comic-accurate

A new photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 shows Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter kitted out in their new Daredevil and Bullseye suits, but fans have mixed feelings about their looks. You can see the set photo through the link below.

"Dex got the bullseye on his forehead finally!" pointed out one user on Reddit. "Black suit with Double D’s and a bullseye on bullseye!!!! S2 set photos are going super super hard!! Hopefully, they can craft a good story to go along with all this aura lol," replied another.

However, not everyone is convinced by Bullseye's season 2 get-up. "I’m still not super hot on Dex’s outfit, but I’m just glad to see him back," wrote one fan.

"Not a big fan of Bullseye covering his mouth," said another. "I wish he was either maskless or with the classic mask. We miss a lot of Bullseye's crazy facial expressions when we don't see his lower face."

Others are frustrated that Bullseye doesn't look more like his comic book counterpart. "Hopefully we’ll get the comic accurate suit at some point," another fan wrote. "They actually gave Matt the DD emblem, so nothing’s impossible now."

"And they STILL can't give Bullseye a comic accurate suit," wrote someone else. "On the other hand, I hope Daredevil and Bullseye's fight in season 2 is way better than their fight in the pilot." As you'll remember, season 1 began with a showdown between the two characters after Dex killed Matt's best friend Foggy (Elden Henson).

"Just make that bullseye white," said another, referring to the dark tones of Bullseye's suit. "Stop being afraid of making him look like a comic book character."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The finale of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 drops on Disney Plus this week. Make sure you don't miss it with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our verdict on the story so far.