One scene in Daredevil: Born Again will connect the Disney Plus show to the Netflix series, according to Charlie Cox

As Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again gets ever closer, the question remains: how, if at all, will the new Disney Plus show link to the Netflix series? Well, it seems like one scene in particular will set the record straight.

"Deborah [Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page] and I had a scene where we find an old box – am I allowed to say that? I think I can say that," Cox told EW in a new interview. "We had a scene where we were looking through a box and we find stuff from the past, and it was real stuff from the past. It was stuff from the old [show]. It was like a photo frame we used on a set eight years ago and we were looking at it together – well, I wasn’t looking at it. But we were reminiscing over it, and it was sweet. It was kind of a little bit of life imitating art."

Cox and Woll aren't the only Netflix series alumni making their return: Elden Henson is back as Foggy Nelson, while Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk and Jon Bernthal reprises his role as the Punisher.

The original Daredevil series aired on Netflix for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. Along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, it formed part of the streamer's Defenders Saga, but all five shows were canceled and eventually removed from Netflix in 2022 when the distribution rights returned to Disney.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2025. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.