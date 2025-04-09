X-Men star Alan Cumming has already had "game changer" Nightcrawler makeup tests and says Avengers: Doomsday is "going to be nuts"
Alan Cumming will return as Nightcrawler for the first time in 23 years in Avengers: Doomsday
X-Men star Alan Cumming has revealed that he's already Nightcrawler makeup tests ahead of his role in Avengers: Doomsday, and teased that the upcoming Marvel movie will be "nuts."
"I had some makeup tests already," the actor said during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.
"Actually, what’s great about it, it was four-and-a-half to five hours before, and now it was 90 minutes," he said. "Before, all the tattoos were done by hand because they hadn’t decided on them before we started filming and now there are all these little things that stick on – it’s a game changer."
He added, "[Avengers: Doomsday] starts shooting quite soon. It’s going to be nuts."
Cumming played Kurt Wagner, AKA Nightcrawler, in 2003's X2. The character has teleportation abilities and a distinctive blue appearance, and is covered in tattoos that represent each of his sins.
A younger version of the character, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, has appeared in subsequent projects, including X-Men: Apocalypse and Deadpool 2, but Doomsday will be the first time Cumming has played the role in 23 years.
He's not the only member of the X-Men making an appearance in the next Avengers outing, either. Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and James Marsden's Cyclops are all on the cast list, too, along with an impressive MCU line-up that includes the Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies to add to your watchlist.
