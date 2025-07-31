We might have another key Avengers: Doomsday clue, as Pedro Pascal's Fantastic Four character Reed Richards is said to be "integral" but not the lead

A new Avengers: Doomsday report suggests Fantastic Four's Reed Richards won't be leading the mega Marvel crossover.

According to Variety, Pedro Pascal's Earth-828 genius will still hold an "integral" role in Avengers: Doomsday, but just won't be the "centrepiece."

This comes not long after previous whispers hinting that Chris Hemsworth's Thor would operate as second lead on the fifth Avengers movie, perhaps indicating that this is Robert Downey Jr.'s movie to carry as Doctor Doom.

Previous comments from Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman (which were later walked back) had many believing Reed Richards would be front and center of Avengers: Doomsday. That's something Pedro Pascal himself later moved to deny.

"I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview, and when he was speaking about Reed, there is something that happens within the comics, he's sort of... drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put in a leadership position," Pascal told the Associated Press. "But it is something that happens in the comics, it isn't necessarily something that my character's future entails. I'm being honest in that. I'm not even trying to avoid spoilers. I'm just saying, it's a little bit of a... mislead."

Remarkably, very little has leaked about Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps owing to the fact that the script is seemingly still being written.

Aside from Marvel's epic chair stream, which revealed the X-Men and Avengers actors appearing in Doomsday, the only crumb of plot information appears to revolve around Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler fighting Reed Richards at one point in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026.

