Chris Hemsworth's Thor is reportedly the "second lead" in Avengers: Doomsday: "He's got a major role"

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is reportedly the "second lead" in Avengers: Doomsday, according to industry insiders.

"From everything I've heard on Avengers: Doomsday, the second lead is Hemsworth. He's got a major role," entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni said on The Town podcast. "The expectations are so high for that, I think they feel they need to have these stars that everybody already knows in these roles to eventize it to that degree."

Doomsday will be Hemsworth's first time playing Thor since 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing," the actor previously said of his last outing as the God of Thunder.

The cast also includes the line-ups of the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts*, along with other familiar faces like Antony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Letitia Wright. And, of course, Robert Downey Jr., who's returning to the MCU in a new role: Doctor Doom.

Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman previously revealed that Reed Richards would lead the Avengers in the new movie, implying that Pedro Pascal would be the movie's lead. However, he's since walked those comments back, which means Doomsday's headliner is still under wraps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Marvel Phase 6 this week, with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach joining Pascal as Marvel's First Family. They're going up against Galactus (Ralph Ineson), the Devourer of Worlds, and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.