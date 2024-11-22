Ryan Reynolds is teasing a holiday Deadpool appearance – and the Marvel sleuths are trying to work out what's going on

Ryan Reynolds has teased a new appearance as Deadpool on his Instagram, and as usual a lot is being kept secret. Sharing a video of him in costume on a snowy looking set, Reynolds is talking in his costume. Of course, we can't hear a word he's saying because Rufus Wainwright's 'Oh What a World' is blasting.

Not only that, but Reynolds made the video super small. You can spot some cameras and crew behind him though, so he does seem to be filming something, and it might even have something to do with a Christmas-themed mystery project from a few months back. Watch it below for yourself to see if you can see anything.

Ryan Reynolds teases him filming a potential Christmas-related project as Deadpool. pic.twitter.com/LMKC6YrsinNovember 22, 2024

The biggest conclusion fans have drawn so far is that Reynolds might be filming some kind of Marvel holiday special. Reacting on Twitter, one wrote : "Fingers crossed it is an adaption of the comic where the kids pay him to murder Santa."

Another added : "LFG!! I’m here for a Deadpool Christmas Special!!" while a third suggested it could be, "Once Upon a Deadpool and Wolverine?!" A fifth commented : "He's going to be playing Deadpool until he's 90."

Reynolds recently opened up about Deadpool 4, admitting it might be a while before that happens. Speaking to Extra, he said: "I would love that but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just sort of swallows my life whole and I have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point, just spend a little time walking them to and from school."

Deadpool and Wolverine is on Disney Plus now.