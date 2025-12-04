Robert Downey Jr. says Gwyneth Paltrow is "forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Universe," and that she once forgot who Tom Holland is

Gwyneth Paltrow might play Pepper Potts in the MCU, but she famously doesn't have a great memory of the franchise.

After Paltrow forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming and lost track of how many Marvel films she has appeared in, Robert Downey Jr. has revealed another moment of confusion from the actor.

At The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, Downey Jr. said his co-star is "impossibly intelligent, but forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Universe and its inhabitants."

"'Who's that?'" Downey Jr. said Paltrow once questioned, "'He said his name is Peter.'"

He replied: "'No, his character's name is Peter. That's Tom Holland. You did four movies with him.'"

Robert Downey Jr. Introduces Friend and Former Co-Star Gwyneth Paltrow | Women in Entertainment 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Of course, it's possible this is Downey Jr. poking fun with a playful exaggeration, but, considering Paltrow's track record, we wouldn't be surprised if she really did draw a blank on who Tom Holland might be…

Downey Jr. will soon return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, while it's unclear when – or if – we might see Pepper Potts again.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tom Holland, meanwhile, will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also stars Sadie Sink in a mystery role and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

Next up for Marvel is Disney Plus series Wonder Man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor who ends up with superpowers.

That show arrives on January 27. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.